Summit High School’s athletes have been performing well on the playing field during the 2021-22 school year, but their biggest accomplishments may have been in the classroom.
All 20 of Summit’s varsity sports teams had team GPAs of 3.0 or better during the first semester last fall, which is a remarkable feat, according to Rob Peterson, the school’s athletic director.
“Before COVID, I thought it was great that 18 of 19 were above the mark in 2019, but to think of everything that these kids, teachers and coaches have been through in the last 18 months, the adversity they have had to face and overcome ... it is humbling to be a part of this incredible group of people,” Peterson said. “League titles, championships, etc. are great, but this confirms that, as a school, we are all doing the right things for our kids, and they are responding.”
The school celebrated its athletic achievements during a pep rally in the gymnasium on April 1.
----- HERE are the unweighted GPAs for the Summit teams:
Girls’ tennis: 3.71
Boys’ tennis: 3.61
Boys’ water polo: 3.60
Boys’ swim: 3.58
Boys’ cross country: 3.43
Softball: 3.33
Girls’ volleyball: 3.31
Boys’ track: 3.30
Cheer: 3.29
Baseball: 3.24
Girls’ soccer: 3.22
Girls’ cross country, girls’ basketball, girls’ swim: 3.19
Boys’ volleyball: 3.09
Girls’ water polo: 3.06
Boys’ soccer: 3.02
Boys’ basketball, girls’ track: 3.01
Football: 3.00
So far during the year, Summit has earned league championships in several sports, including football, girls’ volleyball, boys’ soccer, boys’ basketball, and girls’ basketball.
----- OTHER HIGH SCHOOLS in Fontana have also earned high marks for both academics and athletics this year.
At Fontana High School, 17 sports teams had team GPAs of 3.0 or better. Twelve teams at Jurupa Hills had GPAs of 3.0 or better, and 11 teams at both Fontana A.B. Miller and Kaiser achieved that standard.
