The Summit High School volleyball team raised its record to 12-1 by clobbering Citrus Valley, 3-0, on Aug. 30.
The SkyHawks were sparked by junior Manaia Mamea, who provided 11 kills. Lole Mamea, also a junior, had 9 kills, while Izabela Melara had 8 and M’kera Drake had 7.
Lole Mamea had 5 ace serves and Gianna Beck had 28 assists.
----- IN A previous match, the SkyHawks triumphed over Alta Loma, 3-1. Manaia Mamea had 14 kills, Lole Mamea had 12 kills, Drake had 10, and Melara 9.
Madison Manansala achieved 5 ace serves. Manaia Mamea had 4 aces, Melara had 3, and Celeste Morris and Lole Mamea had 2 each. Beck acquired 33 assists.
