For the fourth straight season, the Summit High School volleyball ladies are reigning as league champions.
The SkyHawks wrapped up the Sunkist League title of the regular season with a 3-1 victory over Rim of the World on Oct. 3 at the Summit gym.
Coach Kristi Whitcomb’s players raised their record to a perfect 8-0 in the league and 23-2 overall by emerging triumphant in a hard-fought match by scores of 25-22, 23-25, 25-12, 25-10.
Manaia Mamea had 12 kills and 6 ace serves to lead the SkyHawks, while Loleaulelei Mamea had 11 kills and Izabela Melara and M’Kera Drake both had 10 kills. Melara had 3 ace serves.
Gianna Beck had 19 assists and Itzana Rojas had 16 assists.
Rim of the World ended up in second place in the league standings. Earlier in the season, Summit traveled to Rim and came away with a 3-2 win.
----- IN A PREVIOUS MATCH, Summit downed Grand Terrace, 3-1, in non-league action. Melara had 21 kills, Manaia Mamea had 13 kills, Drake had 8, Emerie Robinson had 5, and Rojas had 4. Manaia Mamea had 7 ace serves and Beck, Rojas, and Melara each had 2 aces. Rojas had 23 assists and Beck had 16 assists.
Also, Summit topped local rival Kaiser, 3-0, as Drake had 14 kills and Manaia Mamea had 10. Beck provided 3 ace serves and 16 assists, while Rojas had 12 assists.
Kaiser finished in third place in the standings.
