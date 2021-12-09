The Summit High School basketball men won an exciting game against Hacienda Heights Wilson, 57-53, on Dec. 7.
Sandy Thomas scored 20 points to lead the SkyHawks, who raised their record to 7-2 overall.
On Dec. 4, the SkyHawks captured the fifth-place title in the Inland Empire Classic with a 66-57 triumph over Redlands East Valley. Jason Roberts II put in 18 points to spark the team in that game.
Earlier in the tournament, Summit lost to Great Oak, 59-49, even though David Burnham contributed 19 points.
