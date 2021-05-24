Summit High School's basketball men concluded their successful regular season on a triumphant note on May 21.
The SkyHawks finished in first place in the Sunkist League standings with a 3-0 record (10-2 overall) thanks to a 62-54 win over local rival Kaiser.
Summit earned a home game in the first round of the CIF 3A playoffs and will be facing Citrus Valley on Wednesday, May 26.
Kaiser, which ended up with a 2-2 record during the shortened regular season, also received a chance to participate in the 3A playoffs. The Cats will travel to Morningside in their CIF opener on May 26.
Summit, which was ranked No. 10 in the final CIF 3A poll, took the lead against Kaiser in the first half and held on throughout the second half, even though the Cats kept battling back in the final minutes.
"I thought it was a pretty good game," said Summit player Weslee Hatcher. "I felt like the intensity was there, and our defense helped us pull out the win."
The SkyHawks were able to achieve victories against all the other schools located in Fontana (including Jurupa Hills, Fontana A.B. Miller, and Fontana) in addition to some non-league opponents during the past several weeks.
"Our season was sadly cut short, but we tried to make it work the best we could," said David Burham of the SkyHawks. "We're a young team, but we have good chemistry."
Jurupa Hills finished its regular season with a 4-1 record and a first-place finish in the San Andreas League. The Spartans, who prevailed against Miller in their finale, 68-63, will host Whittier Christian in Round 1 of the 4A playoffs on May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.