Despite a great second-half comeback attempt, the Summit High School football team lost a heartbreaker to Silverado, 22-21, on Sept. 8.
The visiting Silverado squad moved out to a 22-0 lead at halftime before the SkyHawks roared back with three second-half touchdowns, but they fell just short.
Bryan Calderon sparked the Summit offense by rushing 26 times for 172 yards. Soane Fakava had a 44-yard run and Zylin Randolph had a 20-yard gain.
Quarterback Tavita Tufaga completed 7 of 11 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Aiden Hall caught 4 passes for 29 yards, Calderon had 2 receptions for 29 yards, and Kennazehe Purifoy had a 33-yard touchdown reception.
Summit’s next non-league game will be on Friday, Sept. 16 at Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.