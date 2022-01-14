The local rivals from Summit and Kaiser were tied at halftime, 16-16, in their basketball game on Jan. 6.
But then in the second half, the SkyHawks took control and raced to a 63-41 victory, enabling them to remain in first place in league action with a 3-0 record (13-6 overall).
David Burnham scored 15 points and Hisham Abdallah added 12 points as the SkyHawks overcame their early difficulties.
“I’m proud of my guys for the way they responded at halftime to the challenge that I gave them, and we were able to come out on top,” said coach John Romagnoli.
The coach was pleased that Abdallah came through with some big baskets. “He kickstarted our surge in the second half,” Romagnoli said.
“We turned the switch on in the second half,” Abdallah said.
Mahmood Awad, who contributed 7 points, agreed. “Thankfully, coach gave us a good little challenge in the second half and we picked it up and did what we always do — and that’s win,” he said.
The SkyHawks are playing without one of their leaders, Sandy Thomas, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
“That’s a tough loss to take,” Romagnoli said. “He’s a good teammate and a good friend to all of us. He was the one who brought us all together.”
Fortunately, Romagnoli said, the SkyHawks have some depth and can bring in some players off the bench to provide a spark for the team.
For Kaiser, Nicholas Wright scored 11 points and Jesse Ramirez provided 10.
