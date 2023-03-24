The Summit High School softball team pulled out a thrilling 4-3 win over Carter on March 17.
The score was tied at 2-2 after seven innings, and Carter scored a run in the top of the eighth to go ahead, but the SkyHawks pushed across two runs in the bottom of the eighth to obtain the victory.
Sofia Garcia turned in a strong complete-game effort on the mound, striking out four batters.
Mariah Carter bashed a double and two singles and drove in three runs in a 3-for-4 performance to lead the Summit offense. Christina Adams went 3-for-4 and scored a run.
Arianna Munoz belted two doubles and scored two runs, while Jayleen Espinoza had a double, run, and RBI. Clarissa Leon, Vanessa Tamayo, and Desiree Morales all singled.
The SkyHawks raised their record to 8-5 overall and 1-0 in league action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.