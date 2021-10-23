Having won six consecutive games, the Summit High School football players are now hoping to end their regular season on a very high note with a San Andreas League championship.
The SkyHawks, who romped to a 56-0 win over Colton on Oct. 22, will travel to Eisenhower on Friday, Oct. 29 with the title at stake.
Summit is 2-0 in the league and 7-2 overall, while Eisenhower is 2-0 in league action and 6-2 altogether.
Coach Nick Matheny’s team has been quite impressive in recent weeks, and against Colton the SkyHawks attained their second shutout of the year.
Summit’s powerful defense overwhelmed the Yellowjackets, repeatedly breaking through the line for numerous tackles for losses throughout the contest.
On offense, the victors were led by quarterback Payton Clark, who threw two touchdown passes, and running back De’Marri Owens, who tallied three touchdowns.
In the first quarter, Clark threw a pass to Tavita Tufaga for a 52-yard gain, which was followed by a 23-yard completion to Jeremiah Beck, setting up a 1-yard touchdown by Owens.
After a short punt by Colton, the SkyHawks made it 14-0 on a 23-yard run by Owens.
In the second period, Clark lofted a short pass to Sitani Mikaele, who took the football 27 yards to the end zone.
Summit got the ball back and Clark handed off to Isayah Hall, who sped around the left side for a 22-yard touchdown.
The home team expanded its lead to 35-0 as Clark connected with Tufaga on a perfect 59-yard bomb.
After Madison Mach was crowned Homecoming queen at halftime, Owens blasted into paydirt from 5 yards out in the third stanza.
Nathan Garcia came in at quarterback in the fourth period and ran 10 yards for a touchdown.
Owens finished with 86 yards in 6 carries, Mikaele had 35 yards in 2 rushes, and Garcia accumulated 43 yards in 4 tries.
Javier Chavez kicked 8 consecutive PATs.
