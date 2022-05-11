The Summit High School swimmers capped a terrific season with a good overall performance at the CIF Finals on May 7.
Despite some disqualifications, the SkyHawks still took 12th place as a team in the girls’ competition, led by CIF champion Chelsea Fascio, a junior.
After winning the 100 butterfly but getting disqualified, Fascio came back to take first place in the 100 backstroke for the second straight year.
“It was exciting to see her break her personal best with a :58.11 and become a back to back champion,” said coach Nicholas Delgado. “She did not realize that she was less than 1 second short for qualifying for state on her 100 yard backstroke. But she said that she will make it next year for her final year as a high school student.”
In addition, Fascio teamed up with Viviana Gil, Ashlyn Goulet, and Mikayla O’Brien to take third place in the 200 medley relay.
Delgado said he was very pleased with the swimmers this year. Both the girls’ and boys’ teams were undefeated Sunkist League champions.
Delgado also said it was an honor to have Austin Sparks, a former Summit athlete, step in as the team’s new assistant coach. “He brings youth, enthusiasm, and spontaneity to the team,” Delgado said.
