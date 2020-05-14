Kayla Thomas, a senior at Summit High School, has earned a full-ride scholarship to play softball at Quinnipac University in Connecticut.
Thomas is a four-year member of the SkyHawks' varsity softball team.
Her accomplishments include earning a spot on the all-league first team, being named a tournament MVP, and holding the Summit record for most home runs with 30.
