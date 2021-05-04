The Summit High School soccer ladies are not too happy about having their season shortened due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they are quite pleased that they have achieved much success in their first four games.
The SkyHawks acquired a 3-0 victory over Fontana on April 30 for their fourth consecutive shutout.
"The team is pretty good," said midfielder Bianca Carreon, one of the leaders for Summit. "We have a lot of communication, and as long as we communicate, we continue to win."
The Steelers were able to stifle the SkyHawks' strong offensive attack during part of the game, but Summit broke through for one goal in the first half and two more goals early in the second half.
Carreon said that the team started off slow, but then made a big effort to capture the win in its final home game of the year.
Center midfielder Jennifer Aguirre said the SkyHawks have worked well as a team this year, and it shows in the final results.
"The forwards are getting the job done and the midfielders are really helping us out," Aguirre said, "and the defense is not letting any goals go in this season."
The team is coached by Steve Jennings and Samantha Garcia, and additional players on the roster include Mikayla O'Brien, Viviana Perez Cruz, Natalie Ventura, Stefani Rodriguez, Giannela De Simoni, Jacqueline Velasquez, Natalie Gutierrez, Faith Avila, Brooke Johnson, Brianna Seeman, Yeisy Reyes, Aitiana Almazo, Azelea Rojas, Isabella Aure, Natalie Rodriguez, Jasmine Diamond, Emma Hernandez, Melissa Rubio, Jessica Ventura, Jasmine Magana, Genesis Valdez, Denise Sanchez, Delaney Silvey, Veronica Solis, Alexandra Amador, and Alexa Lemus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.