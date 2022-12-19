The Summit High School soccer ladies raised their record to 6-3 with a 1-0 victory over Colton on Dec. 16.
Excellent work by freshman goalkeeper Janelle Quintanilla preserved the win for the SkyHawks.
In a previous game, Summit routed Eisenhower, 6-1, as freshman Alyssa Fregoso provided two goals and one assist. Senior Aitana Almazo had two goals, Natalie Rodriguez had one goal and one assist, and Natalie Ventura added one goal. Quintanilla had six saves.
Also, the SkyHawks pounded Moreno Valley, 6-1, as Almazo fired in four goals. Valeria Navarro and Fregoso each compiled one goal and one assist. Quintanilla made eight saves.
