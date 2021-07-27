Two Summit High School softball players had an opportunity to participate in a prestigious tournament in Colorado recently.
Bianca Diamond and Madison Lourenco played in the Sparkler tournament, which featured hundreds of teams and more than 19,000 young ladies displaying their skills in front of hundreds of college coaches.
This year there was an "international" team tournament, and Diamond was on Team USA and Lourenco was on Team Spain.
At the end of the week-long tournament, Diamond was chosen for the USA vs. the World all-star game and played well.
The two players were captains on the Summit softball squad, which achieved a No. 1 league finish and advanced to the third round of the CIF playoffs earlier this year.
