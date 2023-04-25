After finishing in second place in the Sunkist League, the Summit High School softball players showed that they are ready and determined to play well in postseason competition.
In the first game of the league tournament on April 24, the SkyHawks surged past local rival Kaiser, 15-5, to raise their record to 15-9 overall.
Summit advanced to the final game of the tournament on April 26 against Grand Terrace, the first-place squad in the league. The CIF playoffs will begin next week.
Against Kaiser, Summit scored two runs in the first inning and one in the second inning before exploding for nine runs in the third.
“The girls came out and hit and did their job,” said coach Kristi Whitcomb. “It was a great win for us.”
Jayleen Espinoza highlighted the SkyHawks’ 21-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with a triple, three singles, three runs, and one RBI.
Arianna Munoz clobbered a double and two singles, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Vanessa Tamayo crunched a double and two singles, scored a run, and drove in two runs.
Desiree Morales, who went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles, and three runs, said the SkyHawks did everything right.
“We scored every inning, we helped our pitchers, and our chemistry was amazing,” she said.
Christina Adams doubled, singled, and drove in three runs, while Mariah Carter had a double, single, and one RBI. Adriana Lopez tripled and singled and knocked in two runs. Clarissa Leon doubled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Rayann Steele added a single.
Sofia Garcia was the winning pitcher, shutting out the Cats until they broke through for runs in the fifth inning.
“We’ve been strong throughout the whole season and it’s great to see everybody have a good time out here,” Garcia said.
Whitcomb praised the players for working hard during the year.
“It’s a great group of girls,” she said. “They’re a lot of fun to be around.”
Now their goal is “to compete well in the playoffs and go as far as we can,” she said.
