Sofia Garcia pitched well, striking out eight batters, as the Summit High School softball team vanquished Heritage, 5-1, on March 6.
Christina Adams and Mariah Carter both went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, while Desiree Morales had a triple, run, and RBI.
Naveah McGruder and Arianna Munoz both had a single and a run.
Summit, which has an overall record of 7-5, lost to King, 5-2, even though Alani Lopez went 2-for-2 with a double, single, and run. McGruder had two singles and an RBI, while Adams, Jayleen Espinoza, Munoz, Vanessa Tamayo, and Morales all had singles.
