The Summit High School softball team scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to snap a 2-2 tie and obtain a 5-2 win over local rival Kaiser on March 31.
Vanessa Tamayo crushed a home run to help spark the SkyHawks, who raised their record to 2-0 in league action and 9-5 overall.
Christina Adams clubbed a double and a single, scored a run, and drove in two runs.
Arianna Munoz clobbered a double and a single and had one RBI, while Adriana Lopez went 3-for-3. Mariah Carter and Naveah McGruder both singled.
Sofia Garcia was the winning pitcher, striking out four batters in a complete-game effort.
