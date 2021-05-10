Sofia Garcia belted two home runs, a double, and a sacrifice fly as the Summit High School softball team surged past Jurupa Hills, 15-3, on May 7.
Garcia drove in six runs and scored three runs in a sensational 3-for-3 performance for the SkyHawks, who raised their record to 5-1 on the season. Jurupa Hills dropped to 4-2.
Christina Adams boomed a double and two singles, scored three runs, and drove in two runs. Kaitlynn LaFleur blasted two doubles, drove in three runs, and scored three runs, while Bianca Diamond went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, and three runs.
Madison Lourenco acquired a double, single, run, and RBI. Jayleen Reeves provided two singles and an RBI. Vanessa Tamayo supplied a double, run, and RBI, and Aaliyah Arratia singled and scored a run. Cristina Lopez had an RBI.
Sofia Gonzalez was the winning pitcher.
For Jurupa Hills, Sophia Guevara clobbered a three-run home run. Jaidyn Hamby and Jessica Gaitan had singles.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME FOR SUMMIT, the SkyHawks exploded for seven runs in the top of the eighth inning for an 11-4 win over Kaiser.
The Cats had rallied from a 4-1 deficit to achieve a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning before Summit suddenly broke through for the victory in the extra frame.
LaFleur slammed two doubles and a single, drove in two runs, and scored a run for Summit. Adams slugged a triple and a single, scored two runs, and knocked in three runs. Lourenco went 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI.
Diamond smashed two doubles, scored two runs, and drove in one run. Reeves had a double, run, and RBI, and Arratia singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Garcia had a single, run, and RBI. Desiree Morales added a single.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME FOR JURUPA HILLS, the Spartans conquered Fontana, 18-1, as Karissa McLean walloped a home run, double, and single and drove in two runs.
Jessica Gaitan pounded a home run and a single and drove in three runs, while Sophia Guevara hammered a two-run home run.
Jaidyn Hamby drilled two doubles and a single, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Serena Frias lined a triple and double, Rosie Torralva doubled and singled, Kristina Sandoval doubled, and Isabel Guevara, Angie Morales, and Elise Sanchez all singled.
Gaitan was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and no earned runs in five innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.