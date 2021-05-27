The Summit High School softball team wrapped up the undisputed league championship with a 13-2 victory over Jurupa Hills on May 25.
The SkyHawks improved their overall record to 9-1 and are looking forward to the upcoming CIF playoffs.
Coach William Eklund praised the players for their determination throughout the season, which was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The girls worked really hard," he said. "They had a lot of hoops to go through (because of COVID-19 protocols and schedule changes), and they did it with style. They went out there and won with class."
Cristina Lopez blasted a home run and a single and drove in four runs, while Sofia Garcia belted a home run and a single and also was the winning pitcher. Aaliyah Arratia bashed two doubles and a single, scored two runs, and had one RBI.
The SkyHawks took control quickly by scoring seven runs in the first inning. The explosion was highlighted by a two-run single by Lopez, an RBI double by Arratia, and a run-scoring single by Bianca Diamond.
In the bottom of the first inning, Sophia Guevara of Jurupa Hills smashed a two-run home run over the right field fence, energizing the Spartans and their fans.
However, the SkyHawks came right back in the second inning as Lopez clobbered the softball over the fence in left-center for a two-run homer.
A few moments later, Jayleen Reeves brought in two more runs with a base hit, enabling Summit to expand its lead to 11-2. Overall in the game, Reeves went 2-for-2 and knocked in three runs.
Kaitlynn LaFleur went 2-for-3, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Christina Adams was 2-for-3 with a run and Laylonie Gandara had a single and an RBI.
Garcia pitched five strong innings, allowing three hits and striking out four batters while getting solid support from her defense.
(See accompanying video highlights.)
