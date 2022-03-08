Sofia Garcia was outstanding as a hitter and pitcher, leading the Summit High School softball team to a 14-0 rout of Arroyo Valley on March 3.
Garcia slugged two doubles and a single, scored a run, and drove in six runs while up to bat. On the mound, she allowed just one hit in five innings and struck out seven batters.
Bianca Diamond smashed a home run and a single, scored three runs, and knocked in two runs.
Madison Lourenco swatted a triple and two singles, scored three runs, and drove in two runs in a 3-for-3 performance.
Laylonie Gandara doubled and singled while going 2-for-2, and Analisa Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Aaliyah Arratia doubled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Jayleen Reeves had a single and two runs, Adriana Lopez had a single and a run, and Vanessa Tamayo singled.
