Jayleen Reeves went 4-for-4, scored three runs, and drove in four runs as the Summit High School softball team squashed Rialto, 18-0, on March 29.
Rayanne Steele went 3-for-4 with a triple and two singles for the SkyHawks. She scored two runs and knocked in four runs.
Desiree Morales was 3-for-4 with three runs and one RBI.
Aaliyah Arratia produced a double and a single, two runs, and one RBI.
Christina Adams had a double, single, and run.
Bianca Diamond had two singles, one run, and one RBI. Jayleen Espinoza and Vanessa Tamayo both doubled and drove in two runs. Analisa Gonzalez, Gwen Norcutt, and Laylonie Gandara all had singles.
Sofia Garcia pitched five shutout innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out five batters.
