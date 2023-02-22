The Summit High School softball team has started the 2023 season well, thanks in part to the contributions of two players who have received college scholarships.
Sofia Garcia signed her letter of intent to play for Lewis and Clark College in Oregon, while Jayleen Espinoza signed with Arizona Western College.
The SkyHawks raised their record to 5-3 by achieving two victories in tournament competition on Feb. 20.
One of the wins came against Heritage by an 8-4 score as Espinoza went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double and two runs scored.
Arianna Munoz clobbered a home run and a single, scored two runs, and drove in three runs.
Vanessa Tamayo smashed a double and drove in two runs, while Christina Adams had two singles, two runs, and one RBI. Mariah Carter had two singles and Naveah McGruder had a single and a run.
Garcia picked up the pitching victory, allowing three earned runs and striking out six batters.
----- ALSO that day, Summit demolished Jurupa Valley, 26-0, as Rayann Steele went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, a single, four runs, and four runs batted in.
Munoz slugged a home run, triple, and single, scored three runs, and drove in three runs. Adriana Lopez bashed a double and two singles and knocked in three runs.
Espinoza boomed a home run and a single, McGruder launched a home run, Isabella Chavez hit a triple, Desiree Morales had a double and two singles, and Adams, Carter, Gwen Norcutt, Clarissa Leon, Alaysa Orta, and Alani Lopez all contributed hits.
Jysel Guerrero was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and striking out seven batters.
