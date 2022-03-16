Summit High School’s softball team, which finished at the top of the league standings last year, is hoping for another strong season in 2022.
In their league opener on March 10, the SkyHawks broke open a tight game against local rival Kaiser and pulled away for a 10-2 victory.
“Our team is a little bit younger than last year’s, but we’re going to have a great season,” said Summit coach William Eklund.
Madison Lourenco led the way by going 3-for-3 with a home run and two singles. She scored three runs and drove in three runs.
The SkyHawks were ahead by a slim 4-2 margin heading into the top of the seventh inning at Kaiser, but then they exploded for six runs to clinch the win. Key RBI hits in the inning were achieved by Desiree Morales, Aaliyah Arratia, Lourenco, and Jayleen Reeves.
Both teams’ offenses were hampered by a fierce wind which thwarted fly balls that were hit to left field.
“This was a really tough game because of that wind blowing in, but the girls adjusted real well to the field conditions,” Eklund said.
Bianca Diamond slugged a triple and scored two runs, while Arratia finished with two hits, two runs, and an RBI.
Adriana Lopez and Analisa Gonzalez both doubled and scored a run.
Sofia Garcia pitched well, allowing four hits and striking out five batters in a complete-game performance.
