The Summit High School baseball team started its 2020 Sunkist League season with an impressive 11-1 rout of Grand Terrace on March 6.
The SkyHawks, who are the defending league champions, raised their overall record to 5-1.
Cristian Enriquez pitched six strong innings, striking out seven batters.
Andrew Rodriguez led Summit at the plate by crushing a triple and a single. He scored two runs and drove in two runs.
Jacob Gameros went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs, while Omar Rosas clobbered a triple, scored a run, and knocked in a run in a 1-for-1 effort.
Gerardo Cruz was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Jesse Jeronimo singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs.
