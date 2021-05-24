Cristina Lopez slugged a home run and a single and drove in two runs as the Summit High School softball team stopped Jurupa Hills, 11-6, on May 19.
The SkyHawks, who improved their record to 8-1, exploded for eight runs in the third inning and added two more runs in the fourth inning to go ahead, 11-3. The Spartans cut the lead to 11-6 in the fifth inning, but Summit held on for the win.
Desiree Morales smashed a triple and a single, scored two runs, and drove in three runs to aid Summit. Madison Lourenco and Christina Adams each had one single, one run, and one RBI.
Sofia Gonzalez was the winning pitcher.
For Jurupa Hills, Jaidyn Hamby slammed a double and single and scored two runs. Elise Sanchez and Rosie Torralva both singled twice, Isabel Guevara and Sophia Guevara each singled and drove in two runs, and Karissa McLean had a single and an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.