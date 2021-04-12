It was an abbreviated game in a truncated season.
Summit High School's football team defeated San Gorgonio, 36-0 on April 10. The game ended at halftime when San Gorgonio, suiting up just 15 players and down to three linemen due to injury, said it could not continue.
The defeat spells an end to the San Gorgonio season. The Spartans were scheduled to visit Kaiser on Saturday, April 17 in their finale, but will not have enough players to safely compete.
“San G. has notified Kaiser that we will not have enough players to field a team … and that they are free to look for another opponent,” Spartan athletic director Matt Maeda said by text.
Said San Gorgonio coach Rich McClure: “We only had three linemen and one of them (Elvin Fuega) was on one leg. For me and the program he would have gone out there and torn himself up, and I just can’t let that happen.”
Several San Gorgonio players wept at the end to their abbreviated season. One of those was Spartan senior linebacker/running back Pedro Seda, who was clinging to San Gorgonio quarterback Seth Burbine after the game.
“I’ve invested a lot in this program,” Seda said. “I’m a three-year varsity player and we’ve been a good team with heart and we’re not going to let this forfeit define us.”
On the opposite side of the field, Summit players lined up and celebrated not only their victory but their seniors who played their last home game. The SkyHawks (2-1) finish the oddball spring season at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17 at Jurupa Hills.
“We made a handful of little mistakes that we’ve made every week,” Summit coach Nick Matheny said. “But other than that, we did some good things out there. The defense played hard and fast and it was nice to see us break some runs into the open field.”
Sophomore Jeremiah Beck and junior Devean James led the Summit defense. James, who the coaches call “Wyatt Earp” (because Matheny says he does everything right) also had two short touchdown runs on offense.
Additionally, Summit got a 12-yard TD run from Dominic Davila, a 40-yard TD pass from freshman quarterback Payton Clark to freshman Aiden Hall and a 14-yard scoring run from sophomore Tevita Moala.
Up front, Summit’s offensive line paced by the likes of junior Salem Wahab, sophomore Matthew Guzman, junior Kohe Fakava, sophomore Tristan Murad, junior Oscar Molina and senior Robert Bocanegra dominated.
“We shut them down on defense and on offense everybody was getting touches,” James said. “It was disappointing not to play the whole game, but I understand it.”
