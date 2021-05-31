Chelsea Fascio, a 10th-grader at Summit High School, achieved a first-place finish at the CIF swimming finals on May 29 at Santa Margarita High School.
Fascio's historic accomplishment came in the 100 backstroke, which she won with a time of 1:01.02, shattering her personal best time by 2 seconds.
She thus became the first Summit athlete (and one of the few students ever from a Fontana school) to win a CIF individual event in swimming.
The second-place finisher, Chloe Hopkins of Brentwood, had a time of 1:01.55.
Also that day, Fascio took third place in another event, the 100 butterfly. She acquired a time of 1:02.34, breaking her personal best time by 0.5 seconds.
Summit coach Nicholas Delgado praised Fascio for her hard work this year. He said that Fascio was able to cut 5 seconds off her time during the SkyHawks' shortened four-week dual meet season.
"We have a lot of amazing swimmers on our team, and Chelsea is one of them," Delgado said.
