The Summit High School swimmers have been performing very well in early-season competition.
The boys’ team is off to a great start with a record of 8-0 as of April 5, while the girls’ squad has several members with CIF qualifying times, said coach Nicholas Delgado.
Chelsea Fascio, who was a CIF champion last year, is once again achieving high honors. She has already qualified for CIF and has set new school records.
Team captain Ashlyn Gibson-Goulet has also produced automatic CIF times in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke.
The girls’ medley relay and 4 x 50 freestyle relay also have automatic CIF times.
On March 19, Summit took first place at the Rubidoux Relays, earning medals in eight of 10 events.
