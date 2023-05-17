The Summit High School swimmers did a very good job during the 2023 season, winning the league championship and sending several athletes to CIF competition.
Coach Nicholas Delgado was proud of the way his young swimmers performed at the CIF finals.
The team of Hildebrando Murillo, Anthony Solorzano, Tyler Purba, and Aden Hernandez took third place in the 200 medley relay. The same group came in sixth place in the 400 free relay.
In addition, David Vasquez, Solorzano, Purba, and Hernandez came in 10th place in the 200 free.
Murillo, Solorzano, and Vasquez are all freshmen, while Turba is a sophomore and Hernandez is a junior.
In individual competition at the CIF meet, Murillo was 15th in the 100 butterfly, Hernandez was 15th in the 100 freestyle, and Vasquez was 16th in the 200 IM.
In the girls’ division, Chelsea Fascio took fifth place in the 100 fly and sixth in the 100 backstroke in Division 3. She won the CIF individual championship the previous two years in a lower division.
