Several swimmers from Summit High School performed well in the CIF Division IV preliminaries and will be advancing to the CIF finals on Saturday, May 7.
Chelsea Fascio, who won the CIF championship in the 100 backstroke last year, is seeded No. 1 as she attempts to defend her title in that event. She is also seeded No. 2 in the 100 butterfly.
The girls’ 200 medley relay team members dropped their time and are now seeded No. 4 heading into the finals, while the girls’ 200 free relay, which was originally seeded No. 14, dropped 3 seconds and is now seeded No. 5.
Ashlyn Goulet is seeded No. 11 in the 200 IM and No. 12 in the 100 backstroke.
“They did an amazing job,” said Summit coach Nicholas Delgado.
----- LAST WEEK, the Summit swimmers took high honors in the Sunkist League finals.
The results for the SkyHawks:
200 Medley Relay — 1st place, Summit (Chelsea Fascio, Viviana Gil, Ashlyn Goulet, Mikayla O’Brien)
200 Freestyle – Girls — 1st place, Viviana Gil
200 Freestyle - Boys — 1st place, Aden Hernandez
200 Individual Medley — 1st place, Ashlyn Goulet
50 Freestyle — 1st place, Mikayla O’Brien
100 Butterfly — 1st place, Chelsea Fascio (new league record)
100 Freestyle — 1st place, Ashlyn Goulet
200 Freestyle Relay — 1st place, Summit (Chelsea Fascio, Viviana Gil, Ashlyn Goulet, Mikayla O’Brien)
100 Backstroke - Girls — 1st place, Chelsea Fascio (new league record)
100 Backstroke - Boys — 1st place, Nathan Razo
400 Freestyle Relay — 1st place, Summit (Emma Perez, Maryann Villapando, Dixie Kohn, Dania Solis).
