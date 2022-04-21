Summit High School’s swimming teams have been successful in previous seasons, but 2022 has turned out to be the best year of all.
The SkyHawks achieved league championships in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions for the first time ever, and now they are looking forward to performing well in CIF competition.
“This year we’re a very strong team, all the way from the first relay to the last relay,” said coach Nicholas Delgado.
He was particularly pleased that the swimmers were able to obtain top honors after enduring the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
“Every day they practice, they get stronger and better,” Delgado said.
Chelsea Fascio, who is a returning CIF champion in the 100 backstroke, agreed.
“I think the team is doing really great, despite the circumstances that we had last year, which is something that I take great pride in, along with my team,” she said.
Ashlyn Gibson is another one of the leading swimmers in both individual and relay events.
“The whole season is going really well and I’m excited to see where the rest of it goes,” she said.
The team members are thankful for the assistance they are receiving from Austin Sparks, a former Summit standout who is now an assistant coach.
“He motivates us to do a lot better,” said Mikayla O’Brien.
Viviana Gil added: “We have really good encouragement and our coaches are really positive. There’s a lot of team chemistry, which helps a lot.”
