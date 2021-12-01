The Summit High School basketball men had one win and one loss in the opening rounds of the Inland Empire Classic tournament.
On Nov. 29, the SkyHawks obtained a 58-52 victory over Carter at the SkyHawks’ gym.
Summit maintained a slight advantage during most of the game, leading 32-26 at halftime and 47-39 after three periods.
David Burnham led the team with 11 points and Royce Parker had 10 points.
Then on Nov. 30, Summit lost to Citrus Valley, 53-41, even though Burnham had a fine game with 22 points. Daniel Coleman provided 12 points.
