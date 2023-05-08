SkyHawks

The Summit High School track team captured the Skyline League championship with an undefeated record this season.  (Contributed photo by FUSD)

The SkyHawks had several strong individual performers in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

The athletes who qualified for CIF competition were:

Aanisah Moncrief — long jump, high jump

Jayden Parish — high jump

Cole Jones — 400

Matthew Rector, Cole Jones, Reon Dean, Malvern Germany — 4x100 relay

Malvern Germany, Cole Jones, David Molina, Evan Floyd — 4x 400 relay

Emya Hawkins — 100 hurdles

Anaiya Board — 300 hurdles

Eriyon Shepard — 400

Morghan Davis, Gabre'yael Robinson, Emya Hawkins, Nevaeh McGruder — 4x100 relay

Eriyon Shepard, Gabre'yael Robinson, Malia Jackson, Nevaeh McGruder — 4x400 relay.

