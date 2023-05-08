The Summit High School track team captured the Skyline League championship with an undefeated record this season.
The SkyHawks had several strong individual performers in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.
The athletes who qualified for CIF competition were:
Aanisah Moncrief — long jump, high jump
Jayden Parish — high jump
Cole Jones — 400
Matthew Rector, Cole Jones, Reon Dean, Malvern Germany — 4x100 relay
Malvern Germany, Cole Jones, David Molina, Evan Floyd — 4x 400 relay
Emya Hawkins — 100 hurdles
Anaiya Board — 300 hurdles
Eriyon Shepard — 400
Morghan Davis, Gabre'yael Robinson, Emya Hawkins, Nevaeh McGruder — 4x100 relay
Eriyon Shepard, Gabre'yael Robinson, Malia Jackson, Nevaeh McGruder — 4x400 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.