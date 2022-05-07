Rallying from an early 3-0 deficit, the Summit High School baseball team stormed back to achieve a 7-4 victory over Cajon in the first round of the CIF Division 3 playoffs on May 6.
The SkyHawks exploded for four runs in the third inning and three more runs in the fourth stanza to gain the win, elevating them into the second round of the tournament on Tuesday, May 10 at Riverside Poly.
Samuel Lopez went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI to aid the Summit squad, which raised its record to 15-11-2 overall.
Quinn Stewart bashed a double and a sacrifice fly and drove in two runs. Ivan Gonzalez doubled and knocked in two runs.
Bruce Caropreso had a single, run, and RBI, while Andres Aguilar had a single and two runs and Isaac Castanon had a single and a run.
Jacob Velazquez pitched well in relief, allowing six hits and no earned runs in five innings while striking out seven batters.
