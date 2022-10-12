The Summit High School volleyball ladies concluded their successful regular season and are now awaiting the start of CIF competition.
The SkyHawks finished with a 26-6 record in the regular season, including a 3-0 conquest of non-league opponent San Gorgonio on Oct. 5.
The locals competed in a very tough tournament during the weekend of Oct. 7-8, losing to four powerhouse teams, but coach Kristi Whitcomb said it was a good experience that will help the team get ready for the playoffs.
Against San G., Manaia Mamea had 15 kills and Izabela Melara had 12 kills. M’kera Drake supplied 11 kills. Melara had 3 ace serves and Gianna Beck and Mamea both had 2 aces.
Beck had 25 assists and Itzana Rojas had 11 assists.
“I believe we’ve done so well this season because we practiced hard and we had really good teamwork on the court,” Beck said.
The SkyHawks captured their fourth straight league championship.
“I’m so excited that we were able to win again because most of us are seniors,” Melara said.
