The Summit High School volleyball ladies stayed in first place in the league standings with a thrilling 3-2 win over Rim of the World on Sept. 16.
The SkyHawks raised their record to 4-0 in league action (17-2 overall) thanks to the 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 19-25, 15-12 victory.
Loleaulelei Mamea sparked the SkyHawks with 14 kills. M’Kera Drake and Manaia Mamea both had 11 kills and Izabela Melara had 9.
Melaka had 5 ace serves and Itzana Rojas had 4 aces. Gianna Beck had 23 assists and Rojas had 18 assists.
----- IN A PREVIOUS MATCH, Summit downed local rival Kaiser, 3-0, as Loleaulelei Mamea achieved 12 kills and Drake had 10. Melara had 6 kills and Manaia Mamea had 5. Beck had 3 ace serves and Melara and Drake both had 2 aces. Beck had 15 assists and Rojas had 8 assists.
