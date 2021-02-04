Shelby Dawson, a talented student-athlete at Summit High School, has signed with the University of Redlands to play volleyball next year.
Dawson was a starter on the Summit team which won the Sunkist League championship in both 2018 and 2019.
She had been looking forward to contributing as a setter again in her senior year, but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the season.
In addition to her sports skills, Dawson has demonstrated academic excellence throughout her years at Summit.
