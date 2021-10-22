After finishing the regular season with 10 straight victories, the Summit High School volleyball players maintained their momentum in the first round of the CIF playoffs on Oct. 21.
The SkyHawks squashed Notre Dame, 3-0, in the Division 5 opener while being cheered on by their home fans.
Summit, which raised its record to 23-3 overall, triumphed by scores of 25-12, 25-9, and 25-17.
The SkyHawks advanced into the second round of the tournament to face Mayfield on Saturday, Oct. 23.
