The Summit High School volleyball team wrapped up a perfect Sunkist League season by vanquishing Rim of the World, 3-0, in the regular season finale on Oct. 5.
The SkyHawks achieved a record of 8-0 in league competition and a 20-3 overall slate heading into the CIF playoffs.
Coach Kristi Whitcomb’s team obtained its third straight league title after winning in both 2018 and 2019 (no season was held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic).
The SkyHawks were helped by the senior leadership of Madison Manansala, Yamila Castro, and Natalie Nava in addition to fine work by several talented juniors.
On Sept. 30, Summit clobbered Carter, 3-0, as Loleaulelei Mamea had 10 kills and Manaia Mamea had 9 kills. Izabela Melara and M’kera Drake each had 6 kills.
Manaia Mamea had 7 ace serves and Manansala had 6 ace serves. Gianna Beck had 21 assists.
