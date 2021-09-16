The Summit High School volleyball team raised its record to 3-0 in league action by crushing Carter, 3-0, on Sept. 14.
The SkyHawks, who are 15-3 overall, achieved wins by scores of 25-4, 25-11, and 25-7.
Izabela Melara and Manaia Mamea each had 6 kills, while Loleaulelei Mamea and M’kera Drake both had 4 kills.
Manaia Mamea had 9 ace serves and Gianna Beck had 5 ace serves. Loleaulelei Mamea had 4 aces and Melara and Drake both had 3.
Beck had 20 assists.
----- IN A PREVIOUS MATCH, Summit was victorious over Kaiser, 3-0, on Sept. 9.
Maker Drake and Manaia Mamea led the way with 10 kills apiece. Loleaulelei Mamea had 9 kills and Melara had 8.
Loleaulelei Mamea notched 8 ace serves. Manaia Mamea had 5 aces and Melara had 4 aces. Beck had 32 assists.
