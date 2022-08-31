Summit High School volleyball ladies crushed Jurupa Valley, 3-0, in a non-league match on Aug. 25 to raise their record to 6-1.
The SkyHawks were dominant by scores of 25-17, 25-11, and 25-8, thanks in part to M’Kera Drake, who had 13 kills and 7 ace serves.
Manaia Mamea had 7 kills and Gianna Beck and Loleaulelei Mamea both had 6 kills. Maryann Villalpando and Manaia Mamea both obtained 2 aces. Beck had 27 assists.
----- IN A previous match, Summit triumphed over Los Osos, 3-1.
Loleaulelei Mamea led the way with 15 kills and 4 aces. Manaia Mamea contributed 10 kills, Drake had 7 kills, and Izabela Melara supplied 4 kills. Beck provided 32 assists.
----- SUMMIT also clobbered Beaumont, 3-0, as Loleaulelei Mamea registered 11 kills and Manaia Mamea had 10.
Melara had 6 kills and Drake had 4.
Beck had 4 ace serves and Melara had 3, and Beck had 23 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.