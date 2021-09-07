Summit High School’s volleyball players, who have happily celebrated several league titles over the past decade, experienced a very sad year in 2020 — not of their own making.
The SkyHawks’ entire season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic last fall, but now they are back and ready to challenge for top honors once again in 2021.
Summit, which has a relatively young team this year, surged to a 12-3 record in non-league action.
“These girls have really been working hard since the spring,” said coach Kristi Whitcomb. “They basically got volleyball taken away from them last year. I know they have a lot of heart and they really, really want to go far this year.”
The SkyHawks are sparked by three 11th-grade captains: Izabela Melara and twins Manaia Mamea and Loleaulelei Mamea. Whitcomb said they are highly motivated to carry on the SkyHawks’ tradition of success.
“We have big shoes to fill, but we’ve been doing the best we can, and we will continue to do better throughout the season,” Melara said.
Manaia Mamea said there is a lot of talent on the team.
“We don’t have the height that most teams do, but we have powerful hitters, good blockers, and really good passing,” she said.
Loleaulelei Mamea added that the players have a good connection.
“We really know what all of us can do, and we have fun on the court with each other,” she said.
Another captain, senior Madison Manansala, has done an excellent job as the libero, Whitcomb said, and Gianna Beck, a sophomore, has played well as the team’s setter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.