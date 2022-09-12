Entering the 2022 season, Summit High School’s volleyball team had lots of reasons to be optimistic because of a very good nucleus of senior players.
So far, those seniors have performed up to expectations, and the underclassmen have also been effective, resulting in a 14-2 overall record as of Sept. 12.
“I’m happy with the way the girls have been playing,” said coach Kristi Whitcomb. “I think we have a lot of potential to do really well. We’re playing in some tough tournaments, so that will help us get ready for CIF.”
Indeed, during the Sept. 9-10 weekend, the SkyHawks were quite impressive in tournament competition, defeating five of their six opponents and losing only to a strong Orange Lutheran team.
The SkyHawks, who have won three straight league championships, improved their league record to 2-0 with a 3-0 victory over local rival Fontana on Sept. 7.
Manaia Mamea led the way with 9 kills, while her twin sister Loleaulelei Mamea provided 8 kills. M’Kera Drake supplied 8 kills and Izabela Melara added 4 kills.
“We have a lot of teamwork,” Melara said. “We’re very close with each other, and we all think of each other as family, so I feel like that’s what’s helping us win all these games.”
Drake agreed, saying the team is thriving because of its togetherness.
“We all love each other, and we’re always in support of each other. We never get mad at each other,” she said.
Also against Fohi, Mia Caropreso had 4 ace serves, Loleaulelei Mamea had 3 ace serves, and Gianna Beck, Drake, and Manaia Mamea all had 2 aces. Beck had 26 assists.
In a previous match, Summit routed Notre Dame, 3-0, as Drake had 10 kills. Loleaulelei Mamea had 9 kills, Manaia Mamea had 6 kills, and Melara had 4. Loleaulelei Mamea and Melara both had 5 ace serves and Maryann Villalpando had 4 aces. Beck had 26 assists.
Summit also clobbered Alta Loma, 3-0, as Loleaulelei Mamea and Manaia Mamea had 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Drake achieved 6 kills and Emerie Robinson and Beck both had 2 kills. Beck had 5 ace serves and 25 assists.
