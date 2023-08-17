The Summit High School girls’ volleyball team has achieved much success in recent seasons, but this year’s team will face some challenges because several strong senior players graduated last May.
However, even though they now have many young players, the SkyHawks showed that they will continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the fall of 2023.
In their home opener on Aug. 14, the SkyHawks squashed Patriot, 3-0, in a non-league match.
Freshman Dine Reece helped spark Summit with 11 kills, while another freshman, Saaliyah Brown, provided 8 kills as the locals were victorious, 25-13, 25-23, 25-14.
Senior Gianna Beck and sophomore Madison Pollock both had 4 kills and freshman Jordan Ogebor had 3 kills.
Beck had 4 ace serves and Brown delivered 2 aces.
Beck, a returning standout from last year’s team which compiled a 29-8 record, had 24 assists.
In a tournament on Aug. 12, the SkyHawks notched wins over Jurupa Hills and Banning but lost to Corona and Chino Hills.
The SkyHawks will be seeking their fifth straight league championship in the upcoming months.
