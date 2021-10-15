After winning the Sunkist League title during the regular season, the Summit High School volleyball players continued their dominance by taking top honors in the league’s first-ever post-season tournament as well.
The SkyHawks blasted Rim of the World in the finale of the tournament on Oct. 14 by scores of 25-11, 25-22, and 25-18, giving them a 9-0 league record and a 22-3 mark overall heading into the CIF playoffs.
Throughout the league competition, Summit prevailed by 3-0 margins against every opponent.
Against Rim, Summit was sparked by Izabela Melara, who had 12 kills. Loleaulelei Mamea had 9 kills, Manaia Mamea had 8 kills, and M’Kera Drake had 6.
Manaia Mamea had 7 ace serves, while Gianna Beck, Loleaulelei Mamea, and Melara all had 3 ace serves and Drake had 2.
Beck had 29 assists.
