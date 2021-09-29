The Summit High School volleyball team withstood a challenge by city rival Kaiser and remained in first place in the league standings.
The SkyHawks secured a 25-23, 25-18, 25-21 victory over the Cats on Sept. 28 and lifted their record to 6-0 in the Sunkist League and 18-3 overall.
In a previous match on Sept. 23, Summit conquered Fontana, 25-14, 25-13, 25-6, as Izabela Melara led the way with 12 kills.
Manaia Mamea provided 8 kills and M’kera Drake had 6 kills.
Manaia Mamea had 10 ace serves and Melara and Loleaulelei Mamea both had 4 aces. Gianna Beck had 25 assists.
On Sept. 22, Summit blasted Rim of the World, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14 as Loleaulelei Mamea had 17 kills and Drake had 12 kills. Melara had 9 kills and Manaia Mamea had 5 kills.
Madison Manansala, a senior captain who was coming back from an injury, had 2 ace serves.
Beck had 27 assists.
