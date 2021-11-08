In a thrilling finish, the Summit High School football team pulled out a 22-21 overtime victory against El Toro in the first round of the CIF playoffs on Nov. 5.
It was the eighth straight win for the SkyHawks, who raised their record to 9-2 and earned a home game in Round 2 of the Division 5 tournament against Chino Hills on Friday, Nov. 12.
The score was tied at 14-14 after regulation play, bringing on the necessity of the overtime session. After El Toro went ahead, 21-14, the SkyHawks drove in for a touchdown by Sitani Mikaele.
Then coach Nick Matheny decided to go for two points, and Mikaele powered his way into the end zone for the conversion and the dramatic triumph.
De’Marri Owens sparked the Summit offense by rushing for 168 yards in 24 carries. Sitani Mikaele carried the football 8 times for 30 yards.
Payton Clark completed 12 of 21 passes for 122 yards. Aiden Hall caught 4 passes for 45 yards, Jeremiah Beck caught 4 passes for 33 yards, and Adrian Rodriguez had 2 receptions for 36 yards.
As had been the case in previous games, the Summit defense did a fine job, coming through with some big plays.
Isayah Hall intercepted a pass and returned it 84 yards. Kennazehe Purifoy intercepted a pass and brought it back 12 yards. Alaska Taufa recovered a fumble that was caused by Tavake Tuikolovatu.
Devean James made 9 solo tackles and 3 assisted tackles for the SkyHawks. Carlos Umana had 6 tackles and 4 assists, Isayah Hall had 4 tackles and 2 assists, Soanne Fakava had 3 tackles and 4 assists, Oscar Molina had 3 tackles and 3 assists, and Taufa, Purifoy, and Beck all had 3 tackles.
