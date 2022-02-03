Summit High School athlete Mikayla O’Brien will always remember the big day of 2-2-22, because that’s when she officially accepted a college scholarship.
O’Brien signed her letter of intent to play soccer for California Baptist University during a ceremony in front of hundreds of her fellow students in the SkyHawks’ gym on Feb. 2.
“It’s a great honor, and I’m glad that everyone could be out here today and celebrate with me,” she said.
O’Brien has been a starter at goalie all four years and a first-team all-league selection.
She said that while she has been at Summit, “I definitely had some rough times, but in the end it was all for fun, and I was glad I was able to make all the memories I did.”
“She does a phenomenal job,” said coach Steve Jennings.
She is also outstanding in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA.
She will be studying kinesiology at Cal Baptist, with hopes of becoming an athletic trainer.
Her older sister, Darielle O’Brien, also played soccer at Summit and graduated in 2015. She went on to perform well at UC Riverside.
