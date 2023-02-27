Benjamin Tena turned in a good pitching performance to help lift the Kaiser baseball team to a 3-1 win over La Quinta on Feb. 22.
Tena pitched six innings and allowed five hits and no earned runs. He struck out three batters. Cesar Soto pitched the seventh inning and got the save by giving up no hits and striking out two batters.
Jesus Ledesma helped Kaiser offensively by blasting a double and driving in a run.
Daniel Inzunza doubled and Raul Galarza had a single, two runs, and one RBI. Daniel Soto and John Tena each singled.
