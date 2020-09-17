Over the past three weeks, I have counted down my personal lists of the most exciting victories for prep sports teams in Fontana during the past decade.
This week, here are my top five favorite (non-football) games from the years 2010 to 2020:
----- 5. JURUPA HILLS 50, CITRUS VALLEY 47 -- BOYS' BASKETBALL, 2013
The Spartans rallied for a thrilling victory in the regular season finale to clinch their first-ever league championship. Jurupa Hills fell behind 23-10 in the first half before storming back to take a one-point lead in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Jamain Owens. Devin Presha launched in a long shot and Justin Augustine drove in for a layup, enabling the Spartans to hold on to a 48-47 lead in the final minute. Then Presha, who led the team with 15 points, threw a long pass downcourt to Jasper Watt, who made a nice move to spin away from the defender and dropped in a layup. Citrus Valley had an opportunity to tie the score in the final seconds, but a 3-point attempt was off the mark and the Spartans and their fans celebrated wildly. Making it even more special was the fact that the Jurupa Hills girls' team won that same day and also took first place in the standings. See video highlights at: https://youtu.be/WpytI6HmIgA
----- 4. FONTANA 2, SUNNY HILLS 1 -- BOYS' SOCCER, CIF PLAYOFFS, 2013
For much of their first-round playoff game, the Fontana Steelers played tentatively and struggled on offense. But then, trailing 1-0, they tied the score on a penalty kick by Omar Montes in the 73rd minute to force overtime. And in the opening minutes of the extra period, Anthony Flores drilled the ball above the leaping goalkeeper and into the left corner of the net, setting off a wild celebration by the Fohi players. The Steelers showed off the same defensive strength that had enabled them to win their sixth consecutive league championship during the regular season. See video highlights at: https://youtu.be/tNEiRtD8EFU
----- 3. SUMMIT 74, SAN DIEGO LINCOLN 69 -- BOYS' BASKETBALL, STATE PLAYOFFS, 2011
The SkyHawks pulled off a sensational victory over Lincoln, the No. 1-ranked team in the state, in the Division II Southern California Regional Championship game. Summit trailed by nine points at halftime, but then the locals stormed back for a 62-57 lead with four minutes remaining on a basket by Montigo Alford. Lincoln tried to rally, but hoops by Darrick Arnold, Cameron Lewis, and Devon Alexander, plus some clutch free throws in the final seconds, enabled the SkyHawks to capture the historic win. The next week, they advanced into the State Championship game in Sacramento, becoming the first team from Fontana to accomplish that feat, but they lost a heartbreaker to powerful Archbishop Mitty, 53-50. Still, the SkyHawks provided thrills for their fans throughout the year because of their entertaining fast-break offense and the spectacular dunking ability of Dorian Cason and others. See video highlights of the team's season at: https://youtu.be/l1Vq_g8q8tI
----- 2. KAISER 1, GARDEN GROVE 0 -- SOFTBALL, CIF CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, 2012
The Cats enjoyed a wild ride through the playoffs to complete an exciting season. In each of their last four games, they scored the winning runs in their final at-bat, including a 1-0 thriller over Garden Grove in 11 innings in the title-deciding clash. Krystel Gabbard pitched brilliantly and received excellent support on defense from her teammates. In the bottom of the 11th in the scoreless duel, Alyssa Dilay led off with an infield single and Rebecca Garcia went in to run for her. Garcia advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Danielle Jeffress and took third on Jordyn Buffum's sharp ground out to the right side. Jesslene Contreras stepped to the plate, and the first pitch to her sailed off the catcher's glove and to the backstop. Garcia dashed home easily to score, and she was quickly mobbed by her celebrating teammates. The victory was especially gratifying because the Cats had advanced to the CIF title game the previous year but lost; this time, with help from standouts such as Destiney Henderson (who went on to play well at the University of Maryland), they secured the first CIF softball crown in Fontana's history. See video highlights of the team's season at: https://youtu.be/rpVsl9KjWMg
----- 1. SUMMIT 56, HUNTINGTON BEACH 51 -- GIRLS' BASKETBALL, CIF CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, 2012
The SkyHawks, who were the No. 1-ranked team in the CIF all season long, advanced to the Southern Section title clash, where they were tied with Huntington Beach, 51-51, with less than a minute remaining. That's when 6-foot-2 center Jillian Alleyne drove the lane, put in a basket, and converted a three-point play to give the SkyHawks a 54-51 edge with 49 seconds left. Brooklynn Jackson converted two free throws with 28 seconds left to expand the lead to five points, and then the SkyHawks played good defense to prevent Huntington Beach from coming back. It was the first CIF basketball title for the Summit ladies, who had reached the CIF championship game twice before but had lost both times (in 2008 and 2010). This time, they succeeded thanks in part to strong efforts by seniors Alleyne, Ana Brodie, Ajaee Foster, and Ashley Weissmann. They advanced to the third round of the state tournament before losing to eventual champion Mater Dei. Alleyne, who was named the All-CIF Division 1 Player of the Year, went on to become an All-American during a record-smashing college career at the University of Oregon. Then she became the first player from a Fontana school to play in the WNBA. See video highlights of the Summit season at: https://youtu.be/dxIgoOzUtuQ
Summit's dynasty continued as the SkyHawks achieved the Sunkist League title every season (except 2013) in the years 2010 to 2020, and so from my perspective, Summit deserves to be known as the Girls' Sports Team of the Decade in Fontana.
